212 fresh Covid cases in Delhi, 25 deaths; positivity rate at 0.27 pc

Delhi recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.27 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 here to 24,876.

On Tuesday, 228 cases with 0.32 per cent positivity rate, and 12 deaths were recorded.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data. PTI KND KJ

