Left Menu

Ukraine government to extend lockdown measures until Aug 31, soften curbs

Shmygal said all Ukrainian regions are now in the "green zone" but the country "must be ready for any development". On Monday, Ukraine registered its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:08 IST
Ukraine government to extend lockdown measures until Aug 31, soften curbs
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's government will vote on Wednesday to extend COVID-19 lockdown measures until Aug. 31, but plans to ease some of the restrictions, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said. Shmygal said all Ukrainian regions are now in the "green zone" but the country "must be ready for any development".

On Monday, Ukraine registered its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year. . Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries, with around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 51,847 deaths as of June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021