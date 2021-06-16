Over 2 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in Rajasthan: Health minister

More than two crore vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan so far as part of the inoculation campaign against Covid, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said that a capacity to administer about seven lakh doses per day has been developed in the state. Vaccine wastage in the state is only 0.8 per cent and continuous efforts are being taken to make it nil, Sharma said. He said that according to data till Tuesday evening, 1,62,95,718 persons had been given the first dose and 34,92,989 people the second dose.

In the age group of 18 to 44 years, 36,60,873 people have been given the first dose and 1,813 their second dose.

