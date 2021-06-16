Left Menu

Over 2 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in Rajasthan: Health minister

More than two crore vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan so far as part of the inoculation campaign against Covid, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.He said that a capacity to administer about seven lakh doses per day has been developed in the state. Vaccine wastage in the state is only 0.8 per cent and continuous efforts are being taken to make it nil, Sharma said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:31 IST
Over 2 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in Rajasthan: Health minister
  • Country:
  • India

More than two crore vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan so far as part of the inoculation campaign against Covid, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said that a capacity to administer about seven lakh doses per day has been developed in the state. Vaccine wastage in the state is only 0.8 per cent and continuous efforts are being taken to make it nil, Sharma said. He said that according to data till Tuesday evening, 1,62,95,718 persons had been given the first dose and 34,92,989 people the second dose.

In the age group of 18 to 44 years, 36,60,873 people have been given the first dose and 1,813 their second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021