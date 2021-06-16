Thailand to fully reopen to visitors within 120 days - PM

Thailand will fully reopen to visitors within 120 days after more than a year of coronavirus travel restrictions, a calculated risk required to support the economy, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Wednesday.

Thailand was ahead of target in securing 105.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for this year and would seek more supplies next year, Prayuth said, according to a transcript of a recorded televised speech provided by his office.

