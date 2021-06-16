Left Menu

Another lion dies of COVID-19 in TN zoo

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:57 IST
Another lion dies of COVID-19 in TN zoo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Another lion at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur near here, succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday morning.

Confirming the death of the Asiatic male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years,Deputy Director of AAZP said the lion was housed in the safari area of the park.

''Samples of the said lion had tested positive for SARS- CoV-2 as per the report ofNational Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, communicated onJune 3.

The lion has been under intensive treatment since then,'' he said in a statement.

This is the second tragedy that struck the zoo which lost a nine-year-old lioness Neela due to Coronavirus on June 3.

Since the detection of the infection among animals, the zoo management has been involved in hectic efforts to prevent its spread among other animals.

On Monday, the zoo authorities said three lions were responding to the treatment veryslowly.

However, all endeavours were being made by the team of zoo veterinarians incoordination with the experts of TANUVAS to ensure that they recover, the AAZP had said.

Owing to COVID-19 infection on its premises, the park launched measures to contain the spread by introducing thermalscanning, social distancing, UV irradiation of feed, complete vaccination of zoo staff againstCorona.

Animal enclosures were sanitised and the staff was mandated to wear the PPE kit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021