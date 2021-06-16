Royal Caribbean delays Odyssey of the Seas launch after crew tests positive for COVID-19

Royal Caribbean Group will delay the inaugural sailing of its Odyssey of the Seas cruise liner by nearly a month after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, Michael Bayley, chief executive of the company's unit, said.

The news comes after two people tested positive on one of its Celebrity cruises last week. The company would delay Odyssey's inaugural sailing to July 31 from July 3, Bayley said, adding a simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June will also be rescheduled.

Six of the eight people who tested positive were asymptomatic and two had mild symptoms, Bayley said.

