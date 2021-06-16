Left Menu

730 doctors died in COVID-19 second wave, Bihar reported maximum fatalities: IMA

As many as 730 doctors died during the second wave of the COVID pandemic, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday, adding that the maximum fatalities have been reported in Bihar.

Bihar reported 115 doctor deaths, followed by Delhi which recorded 109 fatalities, and Uttar Pradesh with 79. In southern states, Andhra Pradesh reported 38, Telangana 37, Karnataka 9, Kerala 24, and Odisha 31. Twenty-three doctors died in Maharashtra. Today, India reported 62,224 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 3.22 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFHW).

The daily positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for nine consecutive days. The active cases have further declined to 8,65,432. They have gone down to less than 9 lakh for the first time in 70 days.

According to the Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent. With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,96,33,105.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. The recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 34th consecutive day. India witnessed 1,07,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,83,88,100. (ANI)

