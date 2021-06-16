Left Menu

Russia to fine Moscow businesses that fail to ensure employee vaccination -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:27 IST
Russia to fine Moscow businesses that fail to ensure employee vaccination -TASS
Russian businesses that fail to ensure the vaccination of certain employees in Moscow could be fined between 50,000 roubles and 1 million roubles ($695-$13,896), the TASS news agency cited a city official as saying on Wednesday.

City authorities in Moscow announced on Wednesday that all workers with public facing roles will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the most forceful steps taken anywhere in the world to compel employees to get shots. ($1 = 71.9625 roubles)

