Left Menu

Temporary shortage of vaccines in Pakistan, says top health official

Pakistan was facing a temporary shortage of coronavirus vaccines, a top official acknowledged on Wednesday, amid fears among the people that there may be an extended delay between their first and second jabs, rendering the vaccine ineffectual.At a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Health, Dr Faisal Sultan rejected speculation, saying the shortage was temporary and supply would be improved by the end of this week.There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:44 IST
Temporary shortage of vaccines in Pakistan, says top health official
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan was facing a ''temporary'' shortage of coronavirus vaccines, a top official acknowledged on Wednesday, amid fears among the people that there may be an extended delay between their first and second jabs, rendering the vaccine ineffectual.

At a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Health, Dr Faisal Sultan rejected speculation, saying the shortage was ''temporary'' and supply would be improved by the end of this week.

''There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies. So there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres,'' he said.

Sultan allayed fears on the gap between the two doses of the vaccine.

''The time duration between vaccine doses is typically between three to four weeks. This is correct. However, please note that there is no harm in extending the duration to six to seven weeks. You can get the second dose after some delay,'' he said.

Pakistan launched its vaccination drive on February 2. So far over 11.7 million doses have been administered.

Pakistan reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 944,065. Another 46 people died in the last 24 hour. The nationwide death toll stands at 21,828, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021