Naqvi approves utilising his MPLADS fund for buying equipment to boost fight against Covid

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday approved an amount of about Rs 5 crore available under his MPLADS fund to be utilised for purchase of items such as oxygen concentrators and ventilators needed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.In a letter to the Ranchi deputy commissioner, he said that for the purchase of necessary equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and ambulances, he gives his approval for the entire amount available under his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLADs fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:53 IST
In a letter to the Ranchi deputy commissioner, he said that for the purchase of necessary equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and ambulances, he gives his approval for the entire amount available under his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs) fund. ''Today I approved remaining amount of approx Rs 5 crore available under my MPLADS Fund & 2nd installment of 2019-20 MPLADS Fund to be utilized for purchase of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, ambulances etc. to fight against Corona pandemic and ensure relief to people,'' the Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and Minority Affairs Minister said in a tweet.

He also attached the letter of approval he has sent to the official with his tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

