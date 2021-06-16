England seeks to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for care workers
England will seek to make it mandatory for care home workers to have coronavirus vaccinations, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, a move that may be opposed by some workers who are hesitant about getting the shots.
"We have decided to take this proposal forward to protect residents, the vast majority of staff in care homes are vaccinated, and not all, therefore we will be taking forward the measures," Hancock told parliament.
