UK records nine new COVID-19 deaths, 9,055 cases

Britain reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 9,055 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 10 deaths and 7,673 cases reported a day earlier.

