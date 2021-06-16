Left Menu

UK records nine new COVID-19 deaths, 9,055 cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 9,055 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 10 deaths and 7,673 cases reported a day earlier.

Also Read: Britain hosts G7 health summit amid pressure to broaden COVID vaccine access

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

