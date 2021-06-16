Left Menu

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires opens COVID-19 care centre at Tamil Nadu plant

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:49 IST
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires opens COVID-19 care centre at Tamil Nadu plant
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires has opened a COVID-19 care facility at its Tirunelveli plant with 75 beds that can also treat 500 outpatients investing over Rs 2.6 crore.

The Off-road tyre major said the facility was delayed as the district administration had sought many modifications in the building where it has come and will thus better serve in case there is a third wave of the pandemic.

The Japanese-Israeli company produces over 90 per cent of tyre production at its two India plants and employs 6,000 of its 7,000 total headcount here.

''Once the pandemic is over, we will convert the facility into a community health centre for the poor around the plant,'' Anil Gupta, chief operating officer who manages the group's entire operations including those in Japan and Israel, told PTI.

He also said the company has already invested Rs 2.6 crore into the facility and will need Rs 30 lakh in operating expenses per month. The facility is equipped with isolation wards, 10 oxygen beds for emergency, round-the-clock monitoring and basic treatment.

The facility, which will be run for three months unless there is a third wave, has 29 medical employees -- has seven doctors and other medical and para-medical staff. The facility has come up two km away from the plant in a company dormitory.

The company will also soon start vaccinating its 2,000 employees at the Tirunelveli plant at Sipcot estate in Gangaikondam and has already inoculated its staff at the Gujarat and Bahadurgarh in Haryana plants and the Mumbai headquarters.

It has three plants in the country -- Dahej Gujarat (1,26,000 tonnes or 360 tonnes per day), Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu (86,800 tonnes or 248 tonnes per day) and the upcoming Visakhapatnam plant (47,950 tonnes or 137 tonnes per day in first phase.) PTI BEN HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

