UK records 9,055 new COVID-19 cases, highest since February

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections since February, adding to signs that a new, more infectious variant of the disease first found in India is spreading.

The government reported a further 9,055 cases on Wednesday, the highest since Feb. 25, and up by almost a fifth compared to a day earlier. This week, Britain delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, saying the extra time would be used to speed up Britain's vaccination programme - already one of the world's furthest advanced.

Britain recorded another nine deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

