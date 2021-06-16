Left Menu

Besides, it has integrated with Mfine, Healtians, Thyrocare, 1Mg, BeatO, Fitterfly, Fitternity, Cult Fit, and Betterlyf for providing health benefits to customers. PNB Housing Finance allocates sum of Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 patients PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has allocated a sum of Rs 5 crore for targeted solutions towards COVID-19.The fund will be utilised for medical treatment and well-equipped medical facilities for COVID-19 affected patients, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:04 IST
Vital raises USD 3 mn in funding led by BLinc Invest New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) InsurTech firm Vital that offers tailor-made health insurance covers has raised USD 3 million in a pre-series A round led by venture capital firm BLinC Invest.

Venture Catalyst, Survam Partners, and several other angel investors also participated in this round of funding. The D2C (direct to consumer) health insurance platform has co-developed the insurance cover with Care Health Insurance. Besides, it has integrated with Mfine, Healtians, Thyrocare, 1Mg, BeatO, Fitterfly, Fitternity, Cult Fit, and Betterlyf for providing health benefits to customers.

* * * * * PNB Housing Finance allocates sum of Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 patients *PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has allocated a sum of Rs 5 crore for targeted solutions towards COVID-19.

The fund will be utilised for medical treatment and well-equipped medical facilities for COVID-19 affected patients, the company said. PNB Housing said it is supporting a collaborative exercise with leading foundations to install oxygen plants around medical facilities in different parts of the country.

Besides, the company has established a simulated programme with an institute of national influence and a start-up at one of the premier institutes, it said in a release.

