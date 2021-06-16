Portugal, which said it would allow U.S. visitors into the country but added Nepal to a list of "red" nations, became the first EU country to have its recovery plan rubber-stamped by the European Commission. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain's government will extend a ban on evictions of businesses that stopped paying rent due to the pandemic, a junior finance minister said. The British health minister said England will also seek to make it mandatory for care home workers to be vaccinated. * Hungary will scrap border crossing restrictions on its internal Schengen borders from June 24, the foreign minister said.

* Moscow city authorities ordered all workers with public facing roles in Russia's capital to be vaccinated. * France is bringing forward by 10 days the lifting of a nationwide curfew, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

* Ukraine's government extended lockdown measures until Aug. 31 but eased some of the restrictions, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said. * Airlines renewed their calls on Britain to restart international travel, pleading with the government to allow people vaccinated to travel freely.

* Germany will be able to offer a vaccine to everybody who wants one by the end of July or early August, the health minister said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will lift the state of emergency on June 20 for nine prefectures, NHK reported. The country will also decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said. * Malaysia's council of rulers said they were of the view that there was no need for a state of emergency to be extended beyond Aug. 1.

* Vietnam reported the highest number of new cases since the start of its latest outbreak late in April. * Thailand will reopen to visitors within 120 days after more than a year of travel curbs, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said.

* India's government defended its decision to double the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Taj Mahal reopened to the public. AMERICAS

* The U.S. government has bought another 200 million doses of Moderna's vaccine, the drugmaker said. * Striking a blow for China's so-called vaccine diplomacy, state media have mocked the United States for calling attention to its donation of vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Equatorial Guinea has purchased 500,000 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, its health ministry said.

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson is expected to miss its COVID-19 vaccine supply target for the European Union for the second quarter, an EU Commission spokesman said. * A COVID-19 antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Roche reduced deaths in hospitalised patients whose own immune systems had failed to produce a response, a British study found.

* European Union approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, two people familiar with the matter said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stock markets hovered near record highs as investors braced for any signs the Federal Reserve is preparing a more hawkish stance in response to inflation data, and oil prices hit their highest since April 2019. * The first bond backing the EU's COVID-19 recovery fund rallied strongly a day after issuance.

* Spain's competition watchdog is investigating possible anti-competitive practices by several banks in the marketing of state-backed coronavirus loans. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Jagoda Darlak. Editing by Giles Elgood and Steve Orlofsky)

