New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL83 UP-FAMILY-RESCUE Covid-hit family starves at home, hospitalised Aligarh (UP): A Covid widow who lost her job due to the pandemic and her five children have been admitted to a hospital here, apparently after going without food for days.

DEL39 UP-TAJ-MAHAL-REOPEN Tourists delighted after Taj Mahal reopens after two months Agra: A 40-year-old woman from Brazil was one of the early tourists to step inside the Taj Mahal premises as the monument reopened on Wednesday after being closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic.

DEL28 UP-MAYAWATI BSP MLAs joining Samajwadi Party an illusion: Mayawati Lucknow: A day after reports of some suspended BSP MLAs meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav surfaced, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said it is an illusion.

DES30 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths Lucknow: With 50 fresh COVID-19 fatalities in the state, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 21,963, while the tally climbed to 17,03,458 with 310 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin on Wednesday.

DEL90 NCR-TWITTER-2NDLD FIR UP Police books Twitter, others for circulating video, says tried to provoke communal unrest Ghaziabad (UP): Police here have booked Twitter, a news portal and six people for circulating a video in which an elderly Muslim man says he was thrashed and asked to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''.

DEL84 PB-TEACHERS-PROTEST Punjab: Temporary teachers stage protest demanding regularisation of job, salary hike Mohali (Punjab): Demanding regularisation of job and raise in salary, scores of temporary teachers staged a protest outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) here on Wednesday, with nearly half a dozen of them reaching the rooftop of the office building with petrol-filled bottles and some poisonous substance and threatening to kill themselves.

DES25 HR-FARMER-SUICIDE 58-year-old farmer dies after consuming poison at protest site in Haryana Chandigarh: A 58-year-old farmer died allegedly after consuming poison at a site of protest against the Centre's three farm laws in Jind district in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

DES32 RJ-PILOT-MLA Not bargaining for posts, says Pilot camp MLA Jaipur: Sachin Pilot and his supporters are not bargaining for power or position but want Congress workers who have toiled for the party's victory to be honoured, former speaker of Rajasthan assembly and Congress MLA Deependra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday.

DES24 RJ-MONUMENTS Monuments, museums reopen in Rajasthan; officials says footfall 'quite low' Jaipur: Thin crowds were witnessed at forts, monuments and museums in Rajasthan as they reopened on Wednesday after being shut for almost two months due to the second wave of COVID-19, according to officials.

DES40 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Nine deaths, 280 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Nine more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as 280 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 9,50,413, according to an official report.

DES42 HP-VIRUS-CASES HP: Four more Covid deaths, 210 new cases; active case count below 4K Shimla: Four more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,398, while 210 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,99,407, an official said on Wednesday.

