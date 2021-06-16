Left Menu

Atal Dulloo redesignated as additional chief secretary, J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:21 IST
Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo has been redesignated as additional chief secretary, an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Wednesday.

Dulloo is currently financial commissioner, health and medical education.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-designation of Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT 1989) financial commissioner, health and medical education department, as additional chief secretary, health and medical education department,” said an order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner-Secretary to the administration.

Dulloo is the senior-most IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir after chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

The health and medical education department led by Dulloo has been complimented by the administration for exemplary work done in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dulloo is credited with dealing with the pandemic with multi-sectoral initiatives from treating influx of coronavirus patients, building Covid infrastructure and implementing preventive measures.

