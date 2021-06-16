Left Menu

Sputnik V pilot in final leg: Scaled up to other cities-Dr Reddy s

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:23 IST
Hyderabad, June 16 (PTI): Dr Reddys Laboratories which has soft-launched Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V here has expanded the pilot which is in the final leg to other cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi.

Presently it being a limited pilot phase, registration on CoWIN is not open for the public and will become open once the commercial launch is commenced, a press release from Dr Reddy's said on Wednesday.

The limited pilot soft-launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India that was initiated by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad on May 14 has now been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur with more cities to follow in the next few days, Dr Reddy said in an update.

Dr Reddys Laboratories is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of SputnikVin India.

The Indian drug-maker recently received nearly three million doses of Sputnik V.

The pilot has allowed Dr Reddys to test the cold storage arrangements of -18C temperature in the cities, CoWIN integration, track and trace and other logistical arrangements ahead of the commercial launch, the release said.

The limited pilot phase is currently in its final leg as we gear up to ensure a smooth commercial launch, it said.

Adequate number of cold chain units is being deployed and the last mail arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine, Dr Reddys said.

