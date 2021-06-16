Scaling up preventive treatment is of utmost importance to combat TB: Harsh Vardhan

Scaling up tuberculosis preventive treatment is of utmost importance to combat the disease, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday as he reaffirmed India's commitment to eradicating TB in the country by 2025.

Vardhan made the remarks at a virtual event on 'Global Drive to Scale up TB Prevention' organised by the WHO Global Tuberculosis Programme, according to a Health Ministry statement.

The purpose of the event was to discuss key actions needed at the global and country-level to scale up TB prevention strategies and drive progress towards achieving the 2022 UN High-Level Meeting target on TB preventive treatment.

''Scaling up TB preventive treatment is of utmost importance to break the chain of transmission and prevent the breakdown of those with TB infection into full-blown active TB disease. India is embarking on a new TB preventive treatment to combat and end TB by 2025,'' Vardhan said.

Affirming India's commitments, the Union Health Minister said that India is aggressively implementing its fully-funded National Strategic Plan to End TB.

Phenomenal work has been done in last few years by treating 50 million people, he said.

India also stands committed to rapidly achieve national scale-up of TB preventive treatment (TPT) and activities to achieve the UN High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) targets of 40 million persons started on TB treatment and 30 million on TPT globally in the remaining 18 months, Vardhan said.

He pointed out that expanding access to accurate TB screening and diagnostic tools like NAAT, digital X-ray with artificial intelligence aided detection, high quality drugs, digital technologies multi-sectoral community engagements, integrating TB services across all levels of our health system are all aligned to rapidly push down the TB incidence and mortality curve in the country. "Under the able leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India has demonstrated unprecedented political commitment to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the SDG target of 2030," he stated.

He also spoke on the sub-national certification of states and districts instituted in 2020.

The initiative marks districts/states-UTs on "Progress towards TB Free Status" under different categories measured with graded milestones of decline in TB incidence. "I am proud to announce in this forum that the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and the District of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir have been certified as the 1st TB Free Union Territory and 1st TB Free District in the country in 2020," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Appreciating global efforts towards the fight against COVID-19, Vardhan appealed to the global community to unite in a similar way towards eradicating TB.

He said, "To End TB, we need to accelerate the development of new vaccines, drugs etc. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that if the world unites, it is possible to develop vaccines in less than a year. We need significant advances and a similar approach for TB.'' He called upon the global community to strengthen adequate funding so that countries like India can scale up TB preventive treatment by 2022, devise TB vaccine by 2023 and reach the goal of "End TB in India" by 2025 and globally by 2030.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Director of WHO Global TB Programme Tereza Kasaeva were present at the event along with high-level leaders from countries including India, Brazil, Nigeria, Russia, Philippines, Pakistan and Indonesia, the statement said.

The event witnessed the launch of a multi-agency 'call to action' to overcome the barriers to scale up TB prevention and TB case finding. Leaders also issued a statement on investments needed to accelerate implementation and achieve the UNHLM targets for TB prevention, the statement said.

