COVID-19: Recovery rate hovers around 99 pc in Noida, Ghaziabad

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Ghaziabad had 17, as the recovery rate of patients in the two Uttar Pradesh districts hovered around 99 per cent, official data showed.

With this, the infection tally reached 62,979 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,468 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

No new coronavirus-linked death was reported in either of the districts. The death toll stood to 459 in Ghaziabad and 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

On the bright side, 26 patients recovered from the infection in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 32 in Ghaziabad, with the overall recoveries surging to 62,364 and 54,783 in the these districts, respectively, it showed.

The mortality rate stood at 0.73 per cent and recovery rate at 99.02 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar while the figures stood at 0.82 per cent and 98.76 per cent in Ghaziabad, the statistics showed.

The active cases have come down to 149 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 226 in Ghaziabad, according to the official figures.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 6,496 while the overall recoveries surged to 16,74,999 and death toll mounted to 21,963 on Wednesday, the data showed.

