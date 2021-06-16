Left Menu

COVID-19: Recovery rate hovers around 99 pc in Noida, Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:02 IST
COVID-19: Recovery rate hovers around 99 pc in Noida, Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Ghaziabad had 17, as the recovery rate of patients in the two Uttar Pradesh districts hovered around 99 per cent, official data showed.

With this, the infection tally reached 62,979 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,468 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

No new coronavirus-linked death was reported in either of the districts. The death toll stood to 459 in Ghaziabad and 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

On the bright side, 26 patients recovered from the infection in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 32 in Ghaziabad, with the overall recoveries surging to 62,364 and 54,783 in the these districts, respectively, it showed.

The mortality rate stood at 0.73 per cent and recovery rate at 99.02 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar while the figures stood at 0.82 per cent and 98.76 per cent in Ghaziabad, the statistics showed.

The active cases have come down to 149 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 226 in Ghaziabad, according to the official figures.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 6,496 while the overall recoveries surged to 16,74,999 and death toll mounted to 21,963 on Wednesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021