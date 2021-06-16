Bengal logs 69 more Covid deaths, 3,187 new cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 toll rose to 17,118 after 69 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally mounted to 14,71,231 after 3,187 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 2,012 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 14,32,961.

The state currently has 21,152 active cases, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata reported 17 and 13 fatalities respectively, while the remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Out of the 69 deaths, 36 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the bulletin added.

Of the new Covid positive cases, 435 were recorded in North 24 Parganas district and 377 in Kolkata.

Since Tuesday, 61,981 samples were tested for coronavirus taking the total number of such examinations to 1,34,67,710, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 1,16,772 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Wednesday. Altogether 1,82,46,371 people have got at least one vaccine dose in the state, a health department official said.

