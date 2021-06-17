Bahrain approves emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine -BNA

Bahrain on Wednesday approved the emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's and Roche's newly authorized COVID-19 antibody combination, as part of its coronavirus treatment protocol to treat existing cases with mild and moderate symptoms, the state news agency (BNA) reported.

The report said updating the corona treatment protocol in the kingdom would reduce symptoms complications.

