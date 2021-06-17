Left Menu

Sikkim reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Sikkim reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Sikkim has reported 147 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the caseload to 18,806, a health department bulletin said.

The Himalayan state reported one more death due to the infection, taking the death toll to 285.

Sikkim now has 2,965 active cases, while 249 others have migrated to other states and 15,307 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered 85 cases, followed by 46 in South Sikkim and 16 in West Sikkim, it said.

The state has so far tested 1,51,119 samples for COVID-19, ncluding 1,096 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 13.4 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 81.3 per cent.

