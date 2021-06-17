Left Menu

Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of coronavirus medication Sotrovimab - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:39 IST
UAE's Abu Dhabi received its first shipment of the coronavirus Sotrovimab medication, becoming the first city globally to receive it, the media office said on a tweet on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the emergency use of Sotrovimab in May, saying it " offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19", the state news agency reported.

