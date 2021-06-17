Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough

Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.

