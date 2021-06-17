Left Menu

Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 17-06-2021 04:29 IST
  
  

Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.

