Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough
Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 17-06-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 04:29 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.
Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Costa Rican
- Biotech
- Sinovac
Advertisement