Left Menu

Travel curbs may be eased for fully vaccinated Britons - The Telegraph

Fully vaccinated Britons could be allowed to travel to countries on the government's 'amber list' without quarantining when they return home, The Daily Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3wwDxyA on Wednesday. Under the current traffic light system, travellers returning from green list countries take COVID-19 tests but do not need to quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 04:57 IST
Travel curbs may be eased for fully vaccinated Britons - The Telegraph

Fully vaccinated Britons could be allowed to travel to countries on the government's 'amber list' without quarantining when they return home, The Daily Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3wwDxyA on Wednesday.

Under the current traffic light system, travellers returning from green list countries take COVID-19 tests but do not need to quarantine. Amber country arrivals require a period of self-isolation at home or in a hotel as well as the tests, and red country arrivals must quarantine in a managed hotel plus tests. Countries on the amber list include Spain, France, Italy and the United States.

Under the new government plans, people who have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to avoid quarantine on their return from amber list countries, although they will still have to be tested, the newspaper said. According to The Telegraph, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who wants tougher border restrictions, is "open" to the change.

Officials are still working on whether any new regime would be limited to returning Britons or apply to all arrivals, what exemptions could be made for those who could not be vaccinated, and whether children under 18 should be exempted, the report added. "Recognising the strong strategic rationale and success of the vaccine programme, we have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel," the paper quoted a government spokesman as saying.

Britain allowed international travel to resume last month, but nearly all major destinations were left off its list of countries open for quarantine-free holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021