Australia panel to recommend AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s-media
Australia's expert immunisation panel would recommend restricting the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine only to people over 60, Australian media reported on Thursday.
Australia's expert immunisation panel would recommend restricting the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine only to people over 60, Australian media reported on Thursday. Australia's state and territory leaders have been informed about the recommendation from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and an emergency national cabinet meeting could be held on Thursday to discuss whether to alter the vaccine rollout, Nine News reported.
Australia in early April recommended people under 50 should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca due to concerns of blood clots among recipients. Australia's health ministry did not immediately respond to request seeking comment.
