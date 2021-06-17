India reports 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 deaths
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 09:11 IST
India reported on Thursday 67,208 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.70 million, while total fatalities are at 381,903, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 2,330 overnight.
