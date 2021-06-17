Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in J-Ks Poonch

Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir has started COVID-19 vaccination for the beneficiaries between 18-44 years on Wednesday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 09:32 IST
Visual from COVID-19 vaccination centre in Poonch. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir has started COVID-19 vaccination for the beneficiaries between 18-44 years on Wednesday. Dr Pallavi, the Nodal Inchage of District Hospital in Poonch informed that the district hospital has received Covishield to vaccinate people between 18-44 years. "Walk-in facility is not available. We're receiving a good response".

She also mentioned that around 60-70 per cent of people above 45 years of age have been vaccinated in the area till now. Vanshika, a beneficiary said, "People of Poonch had been waiting for the vaccine drive of 18-44 age groups to begin. I have received my first dose of vaccine and I am feeling good".

Requesting all in the district to come forward to get vaccinated and to not pay any heed to the rumors, Sugandha, a beneficiary said, "It is important for the youth to be vaccinated, and since it is already over thirty minutes that I received my first dose of the vaccine, I would like to tell everyone that it is very safe". (ANI)

