Left Menu

Brazil detects 53 with COVID in relation to Copa America

Brazils health ministry raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America to 53, one more than the previous day, after a total of 5,082 tests.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 17-06-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 09:33 IST
Brazil detects 53 with COVID in relation to Copa America
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's health ministry raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America to 53, one more than the previous day, after a total of 5,082 tests. It also adjusted the figures of infected players or staffers from 33 to 27.

The ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 workers hired for the tournament had tested positive.

Some of the workers are located in Brasilia, where Brazil opened the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela. Others were in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted Monday's 1-1 draw between Argentina and Chile. And a few are based in Goiania, where Paraguay beat Bolivia 3-1.

The Venezuela squad is depleted after nearly a dozen cases of COVID-19 involving players or staff. Bolivia is missing three players. Staffers with Peru, Colombia and Bolivia also tested positive.

The ministry said 1% of the tests related to the Copa America had come back positive. It also said that it will detect variants in the samples of the infected within two weeks.

Brazil stepped in late as emergency host of the 10-team continental championship despite the country having the second-highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, more than 490,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021