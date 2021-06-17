German biotech CureVac NV said its COVID-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has driven a 50% rise in infections in England since May, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London found. * European Union approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* It will be mandatory for care home workers in England to have coronavirus vaccinations, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, adding the government was considering whether the policy should be extended to healthcare workers too. * Moscow city authorities ordered all workers with public facing roles to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

* Germany will be able to offer a vaccine to everybody who wants one by the end of July or early August, the health minister said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is set to outline how it will lift its state of emergency curbs while keeping some restrictions, including spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month's Olympics could trigger a new wave of infections. * A senior Chinese epidemiologist said the United States should be the priority in the next phase of investigations into the origin of COVID-19 after a study showed the disease could have been circulating there as early as December 2019, state media said.

* New Zealand will take up to the end of the year to inoculate all those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as she announced details of a vaccine campaign. * Australia will recommend only people over 60 receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the country's Minister for Health Greg Hunt said.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden said China was trying to project itself as a responsible nation in regard to the pandemic, but it remained unclear whether Beijing was really trying to understand the origins of the coronavirus.

* The primary issue with lagging COVID-19 vaccinations in the Americas is access to doses, not acceptance of vaccine safety or efficacy, the Pan American Health Organization said, urging donor countries to send shots as soon as possible. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Bahrain approved the emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' and Roche's newly authorised COVID-19 antibody combination, as part of its coronavirus treatment protocol to treat existing cases with mild and moderate symptoms. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer said its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalised COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil. * Johnson & Johnson is expected to miss its COVID-19 vaccine supply target to the European Union for the second quarter after millions of doses were banned for use in Europe over safety concerns, an EU Commission spokesman said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian equities fell to a three-week low after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed.

* New Zealand's economic growth swept past forecasts in the first quarter on the back of a housing boom and strong retail spending, avoiding a second recession and bringing forward expectations for tighter monetary policy. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Aditya Soni; Edited by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)