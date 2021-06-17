Centre to provide over 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

The central government will provide more than 56 lakh vaccine doses to States and Union Territories in the next three days, informed the Health Ministry on Thursday. "More than 56,70,350 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next 3 days," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

According to MoHFW, as many as 2,18,28,483 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. "More than 27.28 crores (27,28,31,900) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the ministry said in an official statement.

Advertisement

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,10,03,417 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said. "More than 2.18 crore (2,18,28,483) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered," it added.

The Union Health Ministry further informed that 26,55,19,251 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive was started on May 1 for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group 18-44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)