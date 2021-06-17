Video games have great potential in treating mental health issues: Study

A new study has found that playing video games may provide low-cost, easy access, effective and stigma-free support for some mental health issues, particularly depression and anxiety.

The research team at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, reviewed existing academic research on the impact of video games on mental health issues, concluding that commercial video games could be a potential alternative option for improving the various aspects of mental health globally.

According to the researchers, video games could be used where conventional therapies are not available because of cost or location, or as an addition to traditional therapeutic treatments for depression or anxiety, two of the most common mental health conditions that cost the global economy USD 1 trillion each year.

"There is mounting scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of commercial video games to improve mental health outcomes," said Dr Mark Campbell who led a team attached to the University of Limerick's Health Research Institute and Physical Education & Sport Sciences department to publish their latest research paper "Gaming your mental health: A narrative review on mitigating depression and anxiety symptoms via commercial video games" in the academic journal JMIR Serious Games.

According to lead author, Magdalena Kowal of Lero and UL, the research is in the context of the financial and healthcare service burden of mental illness which affects more than 14% of the world's population, with a significant proportion of patients not receiving treatment. She pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the demand for accessible and cost-effective methods of preventing and coping with mental health illness.

"Commercially available Virtual Reality (VR) video games have great potential in treating mental health issues also. Given the immersive nature of VR technology and the controllability of the virtual environment, it could be particularly well-suited for use in exposure therapy," Kowal said.