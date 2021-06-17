Left Menu

UP: Wedding DJ dies due to electrocution, another critical

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:02 IST
One youth was killed and another received serious burns when the DJ van around which they were present during a wedding ceremony came in contact with a live wire here, police said on Thursday.

A wedding ritual was going on in front of the residence of Shriram Rajbhar in Inderpur village of Gadwar police station area on Tuesday when the DJ accompanying the 'baraat' accidentally came in contact with a live wire, police said.

Bablu Rajbhar (25) and Sonu (22) suffered critical burns and were rushed to a hospital where Bablu died during treatment on Wednesday, police said. Sonu is undergoing treatment in the hospital, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

