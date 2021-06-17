Ladakh records 33 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh has recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 19,682, while the active cases in the region dropped to 538 after 47 more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Thursday.

Ladakh has registered 199 Covid deaths since last year with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 143 fatalities followed by 56 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, 25 persons tested positive in Leh taking the infection tally in the district to 16,243, while eight cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,439, the officials said.

They said the number of recovered patients has risen to 18,945 after the recovery of 35 patients in Leh and 12 in Kargil.

With this, the active cases have come down to 538 with 400 in Leh and 138 in Kargil, the officials said.

