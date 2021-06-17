Left Menu

MP: Village achieves target of giving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents

Expressing happiness over the feat achieved by the village, Panagar MLA Sushil Tiwari Indu gave Rs 5 lakh from his local area development fund for the development works in the village and also handed Rs 5,000 each to the two centenarians for encouraging others to get vaccinated.Sub-divisional magistrate N S Arjaria said the vaccination drive was successful because of the active participation of villagers, who not only got themselves vaccinated, but also gave information about the sick, elderly and divyang residents and helped in getting them inoculated.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:52 IST
MP: Village achieves target of giving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The panchayat of Mehgavan Pariyat village has managed to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all its eligible residents, including two centenarians, making it the first village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district to be completely covered in the inoculation drive, a senior official said on Thursday. The village, which comes under Panagar block, has 1,002 registered voters, of whom 956 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday, while the remaining 46 persons are those who have recently recovered from the infection, pregnant women and those living outside the village, the official from the public relations department said.

The first dose has been administered to all of them, while many of them have received the second jab during the ongoing vaccination drive, he said.

What's more, centenarians Tijjo Bai (102) and Triveni Bai (100) took personal interest in getting vaccinated and gave a befitting reply to those spreading rumours against the vaccine, the official said.

At least six teams of the health department have been formed to carry out the drive, and one of the teams is dedicated to inoculate the elderly, physically challenged and sick persons at their homes, he added. Expressing happiness over the feat achieved by the village, Panagar MLA Sushil Tiwari "Indu" gave Rs 5 lakh from his local area development fund for the development works in the village and also handed Rs 5,000 each to the two centenarians for encouraging others to get vaccinated.

Sub-divisional magistrate N S Arjaria said the vaccination drive was successful because of the active participation of villagers, who not only got themselves vaccinated, but also gave information about the sick, elderly and divyang residents and helped in getting them inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021