Indonesia reports 12,624 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise since January
Indonesia reported on Thursday 12,624 new coronavirus infections, the biggest increase since Jan. 30, health ministry data showed.
The total number of infections rose to 1,950,276, while the health ministry also reported 277 new COVID-19 deaths, taking total fatalities to 53,753.
