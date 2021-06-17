Denmark to administer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-15 - TV 2

Denmark will administer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-15, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Danish health authorities are due to hold a news briefing to about using the vaccines on that age group at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

