Denmark to administer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-15 - TV 2

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:28 IST
Denmark to administer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-15 - TV 2
  Denmark
  • Denmark

Denmark will administer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-15, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Danish health authorities are due to hold a news briefing to about using the vaccines on that age group at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

Also Read: Danish broadcaster TV2 offline amid major internet outage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

