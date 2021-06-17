German biotech CureVac NV said its COVID-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing its main goal and throwing in doubt the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain is looking at all the options on a possible easing of international travel restrictions, including allowing those with both vaccinations to go abroad, Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman said. * A failure of German biotech CureVac to meet its efficacy goal in a late-stage trial for its vaccine will not impact the speed of Germany's vaccination rollout, the health ministry said.

* Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will hold a news conference on Friday regarding the post-pandemic reopening of Norwegian society, the government said in a statement. * Denmark will offer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-15 after the last group of adults is vaccinated in September, its health authority said.

* The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has driven a 50% rise in infections in England since May, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London found. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will ease emergency curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo while keeping some measures, including limiting spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month's Olympics could trigger new infections. * Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, will hold an online news conference on Friday evening on his and other medical experts' advice on how best to control the pandemic during the Games, the Japan National Press Club said.

* More than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants. * A senior Chinese epidemiologist said the United States should be the priority in the next phase of investigations into the origin of COVID-19 after a study showed the disease could have been circulating there as early as December 2019, state media said.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden said China was trying to project itself as a responsible nation in regard to the pandemic but it remained unclear whether it was really trying to understand the origin of the coronavirus.

* Costa Rican health authorities said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Some members of Abu Dhabi's ruling family are participating in a trial administering China's Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17, the emirate's media office said. * Bahrain approved the emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' and Roche's newly authorised COVID-19 antibody combination, as part of its coronavirus treatment protocol to treat existing cases with mild and moderate symptoms.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer said its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalised COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World equities were heading for their biggest fall in weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending bond yields and the dollar sharply higher.

