Japan PM Suga urges Japanese to watch Olympics on TV to prevent spread of COVID-19

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday called on the public to watch the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on TV to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infections, as the organisers debate whether to allow domestic spectators into Olympic venues.

Suga, speaking at a news conference to announce the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and several other areas, said that the most important thing was to avoid a rebound in the number of infections and the collapse of the medical system.

