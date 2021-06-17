Left Menu

Soccer-Slovakia player, staff member test positive for COVID-19 at Euro 2020 - coach

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:55 IST
Soccer-Slovakia player, staff member test positive for COVID-19 at Euro 2020 - coach
  • Czech Republic

Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and another staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's Euro 2020 match against Sweden, head coach Stefan Tarkovic said on Thursday.

He said both were feeling well and had no symptoms, and that the team, who beat Poland 2-1 on Monday, were still set to face Sweden on Friday.

