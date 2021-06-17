Left Menu

No decision yet on easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers, says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:07 IST
No decision has been made yet on whether to ease travel restrictions for those people who have received two COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Asked whether he could confirm that double vaccinated people could be exempt from quarantine rules, he said: "We want people to be able to travel abroad as soon as it is safe to do so ... At this stage in the pandemic our current approach is the right one but we keep our measures under review."

"On the point about double vaccinations, absolutely no decisions have been made on that."

