Vietnam reports record 515 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:48 IST
Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday reported 515 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of new daily infections recorded since the virus was first detected in the country in January last year.
The Southeast Asian country has recorded 12,014 infections overall, with 61 fatalities, the health ministry said.
