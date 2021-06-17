Health News Roundup: Technology helps disabled student play the harp with her eyes; COVID-19 out of control in Afghanistan as cases up 2,400% in a month and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Technology helps disabled student play the harp with her eyes

Advertisement

Alexandra Kerlidou sits in her wheelchair on stage in Athens. With only the shift of her eyes across a computer screen, the 21-year-old fills the air with harp music. The student with cerebral palsy, who cannot use her hands or speak, is playing the "Eyeharp", gaze-controlled digital software which allows people with disabilities to play music, something she had never thought possible.

COVID-19 out of control in Afghanistan as cases up 2,400% in a month

The COVID-19 pandemic is spiralling out of control in Afghanistan, with cases rising 2,400% in the past month, hospitals filling up and medical resources quickly running out, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Thursday. More than a third of tests last week came back positive, the IFRC said.

Former Swiss "Magic Mountain" TB clinics treat COVID to stay relevant

Swiss mountain sanatoriums whose fresh-air and sunlight cures once drew tuberculosis patients from across Europe are reinventing themselves for a new generation: Patients suffering from the lingering effects of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, Klinik Wald, built in Zurich's highlands in 1898 for low income victims of the lung disease, took on many patients straight from intensive care.

No decision yet on easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers, says UK PM's spokesman

No decision has been made yet on whether to ease travel restrictions for those people who have received two COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Asked whether he could confirm that double vaccinated people could be exempt from quarantine rules, he said: "We want people to be able to travel abroad as soon as it is safe to do so ... At this stage in the pandemic our current approach is the right one but we keep our measures under review."

'I am alive again': Vaccinated S.Korean grannies enjoy a splash

Senior residents of a district in South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday enjoyed "aqua aerobics" - arm lifts and jogging in the water - as the local district government reopened public pools following the country's ramped-up vaccination drive. Blood cancer patient Park Jong-seon, 90, was the most excited among 10 swimmers in the aqua aerobics class, which started back up on Monday. She has been longing to return to the pool because the water exercise relieves her joint pain.

Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

Australia will recommend only people over 60 receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the country's Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Thursday, following a spate of blood clots in those who have received the inoculation. Australia has administered 3.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and it has been linked to 60 cases of blood clots, the government has said. So far, two people have died, which Hunt said has driven the policy shift.

COVID-19 cases surge in Africa, less than 0.8% of fully vaccinated, say officials

COVID-19 cases rose by over 20% week-on-week in nearly two dozen African countries and progress on vaccinating Africans is proceeding slowly, with just 0.79% of people on the continent fully vaccinated, senior health officials said on Thursday. "Africa is in the midst of a full blown third wave...We've seen in India and elsewhere how quickly COVID-19 can rebound and overwhelm health systems," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, told a news conference.

Hundreds of vaccinated Indonesian health workers get COVID-19, dozens in hospital

More than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants. Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in the district of Kudus in central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.

CureVac crashes after crucial COVID-19 vaccine trial disappoints

CureVac shares fell by as much as 52% on Thursday after the German biotech's COVID-19 vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial, denting investor confidence in its ability to take on established rivals. The disappointing efficacy of the shot known as CVnCoV emerged from an interim analysis in a study of about 40,000 volunteers in Europe and Latin America, with CureVac saying on Wednesday that new variants had proved a headwind.

A helping hand: Spanish inventor crafts 3D-printed, prosthetic arms

Born without the lower part of his left arm, eight-year old Juan Moyolema was thrilled to receive a new hand from a Madrid-based organisation that uses 3D printers to create tailor-made prostheses which it donates to people around the world. With his sister and two brothers looking on, he tried out his new limb for the first time in the family living room, slowly flexing at the elbow to close the hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)