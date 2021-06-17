Left Menu

Britain extends approval for rapid COVID test after U.S. rebuke

However, some scientists have questioned the accuracy of the rapid tests being used in Britain, saying that they might do more harm than good. Public Health England has said the tests undergo rigorous validation, and can help stop outbreaks by picking up undetected cases of COVID-19.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:37 IST
Britain extends approval for rapid COVID test after U.S. rebuke
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's medicine regulator on Thursday extended the emergency use approval (EUA) for Innova's lateral flow COVID-19 tests, saying it was satisfied with a review of the tests after its U.S. counterpart issued a warning about them. Innova's tests have been approved for asymptomatic testing as part of England's test and trace system.

Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged the public to stop using the test, warning its performance had not been adequately established. "We have now concluded our review of the risk assessment and are satisfied that no further action is necessary or advisable at this time," said Graeme Tunbridge, Director of Devices at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

"This has allowed us to extend the EUA to allow ongoing supply of these LFDs over the coming months" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said regular, asymptomatic testing as a big role to play in reopening the economy. However, some scientists have questioned the accuracy of the rapid tests being used in Britain, saying that they might do more harm than good.

Public Health England has said the tests undergo rigorous validation, and can help stop outbreaks by picking up undetected cases of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021