Tourism to resume in Goa only after 18-44 group gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine: Sawant

Tourism activities in Goa will resume only after the population in the age group of 18-44 is administered at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the state government has set a deadline of July 31 to cover the entire population in 18-44 age category with the first dose of vaccine. “We will consider resuming tourism activities only after administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in 18-44 age group,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in the coastal state has also demanded that the activities should not start till the first dose of vaccination is completed.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) had earlier said that it should be made compulsory for tourists entering Goa to get vaccinated or carry a COVID-19 negative certificate.

