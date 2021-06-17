Left Menu

Paris celebrates, cautiously, as France ditches face masks outdoors

But the jubilation was tempered by the knowledge that the virus was still circulating, and some safety measures would still be in force for weeks to come. "It's a small liberation," Benjamin Grolleau, a Parisian who works in marketing, said of not having to wear a mask any more while outside.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:10 IST
Paris celebrates, cautiously, as France ditches face masks outdoors
  • Country:
  • France

Some people in the French capital joyfully ditched their masks on Thursday after the government announced the precaution against the coronavirus pandemic would no longer be mandatory outdoors. But the jubilation was tempered by the knowledge that the virus was still circulating, and some safety measures would still be in force for weeks to come.

"It's a small liberation," Benjamin Grolleau, a Parisian who works in marketing, said of not having to wear a mask any more while outside. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Wednesday that the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors would be waived, citing advice from public health experts and an easing in the numbers of people in hospital with COVID-19.

However, masks must still be worn in most workplaces, in shops, on public transport, and in outdoor spaces where lots of people are gathered, for example in stadiums. Khaled Saad-Zaghloul, an Egyptian on a work trip to Paris, had a particular reason to welcome the change in rules.

"For those who wear glasses, like me, it's a bit difficult to deal with the fog. It is good to go back to normal," he said. Chandni Biswasl, a student from India who is studying the luxury goods business, was planning to keep wearing her mask, even when outdoors. She said she had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and had a month to wait for the second.

"So I'm still wearing it (the mask) for my own protection," she said. "I'm still convinced that the virus is around us and it can't really go if the government decides it's gone, because it's still there in the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021