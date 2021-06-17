Covid death toll crosses 3400-mark in Himachal Pradesh

Ten more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,408, while 292 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,99,699, an official said on Thursday. According to the state health department, the active cases have dipped to 3,430.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 1,92,841 with 585 patients recuperating from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said. PTI DJI RHL

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)