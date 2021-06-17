Mega vaccination drive in MP from International Yoga Day: CM

A mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 will be launched from the International Yoga Day on June 21 in Madhya Pradesh under which people in the 18-44 age group will be given priority, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

He said vaccines provide security to people from coronavirus and urged them to get themselves inoculated and also encourage others to do so.

"A mega vaccination drive will be launched in Madhya Pradesh along with the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the International Yoga Day on June 21," Chouhan said.

The CM was addressing members of crisis management committees, set up at district, block and village levels, through video-conferencing from here.

Chouhan urged people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 and also encourage others to do so, said official sources quoting the chief minister.

"The way we have controlled the second wave of COVID-19 with the active participation of people, in the same manner we will not allow the third wave to have its impact in the state," he said.

The chief minister said in terms of coronavirus infection, Madhya Pradesh is now at the 28th place in the country among states/UTs.

The case positivity rate has come down to 0.2 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate has gone up to 98.5 per cent, he said.

On Thursday, 145 new COVID-19 cases and 404 recoveries were reported in the state, he said.

Chouhan said most of these new cases were reported from six districts - Bhopal (42), Indore (34), Jabalpur (09), Vidisha (06), Rajgarh (05) and Ujjain (05).

In 22 districts, no new case was reported in the last 24 hours, while two districts - Bhind and Burhanpur - at present are free from coronavirus, he said.

The number of active cases in MP at present is 2,984 and among them 1,412 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while 1,572 are under home isolation, he added.

